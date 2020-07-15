Want To Make Ross Geller’s Iconic Turkey Sandwich From ‘Friends’

A new official “Friends” cookbook will allow you to make some of your favourite TV recipes including the Moist Maker. The recipe is included in the upcoming “Friends” cookbook by Amanda Yee, set to be published on September 22.

In season 5 episode 9 titled “The One with Ross’ Sandwich,” Monica uses leftover Thanksgiving trimmings to create the gravy-soaked delicacy.

With slices of turkey, stuffing, and gravy, it’s no wonder Ross was beside himself when he found out his co-worker not only ate but threw out half of “his sandwich.”

If you’ve always dreamt of recreating the Moist Maker at home to see if Ross’ anger was justified, you’re in luck!

The recipe has been released!

Here’s what you need!

– 3 slices of sandwich bread

– Mayonnaise (optional)

– 2 pieces romaine lettuce

– 1/4 cup gravy

– 1/2 cup leftover turkey or deli-style slices

– 1/4 cup canned cranberry sauce (you can also recreate the books “Chandberry” sauce)

– 1/4 cup cornbread stuffing

– Salt and pepper

Here’s How To Make It

– Put out a slice of bread. If using mayonnaise, spread an even layer over the slice of bread then top with a leaf or two of lettuce, then half the turkey, followed by half of the stuffing.

– Pour the leftover gravy into a shallow dish. Dip the second slice of bread into the gravy and turn to coat. Top the stuffing with this moist maker slice.

-Add another layer of lettuce, the remaining turkey, cranberry sauce, and top with the rest of the stuffing and the final slice of bread. Use a large toothpick to hold everything together.

Recipe