THERE’S NOW A TINY SOCK FOR JUST YOUR BIG TOE

A Japanese company called Tabio has designed a tiny sock that’s just for your BIG TOE. It’s a small, thimble-like cloth sock called the “Oyayubi Sack.”

So why would you wear a tiny sock on your big toes? The company points out that your big toes have a harder nail than the others, and it occasionally gets caught on the fabric of socks and pantyhose. Sometimes it’s just a two-second inconvenience, and other times it snags the material.

Supposedly, it stays on well, it’s comfortable, and it’s even made of a special material that has “antibacterial and deodorizing properties.”

One negative: They’re only available in BLACK right now, so if you’re wearing anything light-colored, your toe will show through.

For now, it looks like they’re only available from the sock store Tabio, and they’re back-ordered on the website. They cost roughly $2.00 per pair.