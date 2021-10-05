Listen Live

THERE’S NOW A TINY SOCK FOR JUST YOUR BIG TOE

Here's something you didn't know you needed!

By Kool Style

A Japanese company called Tabio has designed a tiny sock that’s just for your BIG TOE.  It’s a small, thimble-like cloth sock called the “Oyayubi Sack.”

 

So why would you wear a tiny sock on your big toes? The company points out that your big toes have a harder nail than the others, and it occasionally gets caught on the fabric of socks and pantyhose.  Sometimes it’s just a two-second inconvenience, and other times it snags the material.

Supposedly, it stays on well, it’s comfortable, and it’s even made of a special material that has “antibacterial and deodorizing properties.”

 

One negative:  They’re only available in BLACK right now, so if you’re wearing anything light-colored, your toe will show through.
For now, it looks like they’re only available from the sock store Tabio, and they’re back-ordered on the website.  They cost roughly $2.00 per pair.

 

Related posts

Lululemon Scores A Deal To Replace The Bay As Canada’s Olympic Clothing Line!

Gen Zs Are Ditching The Boxy Board Swim Shorts For Speedos!

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks ’90s Hairstyles