These Are Now The Most Popular Ways To Say Thank You!

The traditional handwritten ‘thank you’ letter is no longer the most popular way to express gratitude – with digital methods such as instant messages and emails favoured instead, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found just nine percent send a letter of thanks nowadays – a drop of 11 percent compared to 10 years ago.

While messages via WhatsApp, SMS text, email and Facebook, have become some of the most common ways to show appreciation.

Despite this, handwritten notes of gratitude are in fact considered to be among the most meaningful ways to say thank you – close behind heartfelt phone calls and visiting someone to show appreciation in person.

Top 20 most popular ways to say thank you