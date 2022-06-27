Listen Live

These Are Now The Most Popular Ways To Say Thank You!

By Kool Mornings

The traditional handwritten ‘thank you’ letter is no longer the most popular way to express gratitude – with digital methods such as instant messages and emails favoured instead, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found just nine percent send a letter of thanks nowadays – a drop of 11 percent compared to 10 years ago.

While messages via WhatsApp, SMS text, email and Facebook, have become some of the most common ways to show appreciation.

Despite this, handwritten notes of gratitude are in fact considered to be among the most meaningful ways to say thank you – close behind heartfelt phone calls and visiting someone to show appreciation in person.

Top 20 most popular ways to say thank you

  1. A phone call
  2. WhatsApp message
  3. SMS text message
  4. Email
  5. Facebook message
  6. A hug
  7. A visit to somebody’s home to say thank you in person
  8. Handwritten letter
  9. Hand delivering flowers
  10. A small gift
  11. Arranging for flowers to be delivered
  12. With chocolates
  13. Treating someone to a coffee
  14. Taking someone out for a meal
  15. A FaceTime call
  16. Offering someone help in the future/offer of support
  17. With cake
  18. E-card
  19. Instagram message
  20. Video message

