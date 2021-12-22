These Are Santa’s Favourite Song!
Ever wonder what music Santa listens to as he flies across the skies delivering presents to all the families across the world?
Whether rockin’ out on his across-the-world trek, motivating the elves with some tunes in the shop or needing some background music while reviewing his naughty and nice lists, his Santa’s Songs playlist is his go-to for all things music!
Here are 5 of Santa’s Favourite Songs!
“Santa Claus is Comin to Town” — Jackson 5
“Jingle Bell Rock” — Bobby Helms
“Frosty the Snowman” — Ella Fitzgerald
“My Only Wish This Year” — Britney Spears
“Run, Run, Rudolph” — Chuck Berry