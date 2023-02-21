These are the Career Tips Parents Wish They Were Given When They Were Young!

More than half of parents feel they would be in their ‘dream job’ now if they’d had better career guidance during their teenage years.

The study of 2,000 parents of children aged 11-18 in the public school system found 69 percent also think they would have benefited from more regular conversations with their parents about future job options. Instead, 37 percent admitted they ‘fell into’ their career.

The advice they wish they’d been given around their future work life included venturing outside their comfort zone, doing what’s right for them and always asking if they have a problem.

As a result, 84 percent are now actively looking to guide their children on this, with 32 percent believing job satisfaction is more important than money.

The research also found 64 percent of parents think it’s difficult for teenagers to know what to do for a living, with 75 percent blaming it on them being too young and not having enough life experience.

59 percent worry about giving their child the wrong advice, and 42 percent don’t want their child to follow in their footsteps with the job they go into.

When choosing a career path, 56 percent of parents are worried their child will end up in a job they don’t enjoy and 42 percent fear they won’t earn enough to be financially independent.

Of those who took part in the study, via OnePoll, 45 percent believe it is harder for the younger generation when choosing a career path than what it was for their generation.

CAREER ADVICE PARENTS WISH THEY WERE GIVEN WHEN THEY WERE YOUNG