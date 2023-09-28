These Are The Five Questions You Should Ask On A First Date

First dates are fun…Right?

When you think about it, they are more like a job interview than anything else. You’re asking questions to get a sense of each other.

But apart from any obvious chemistry, a therapist reveals that there are five questions you should be asking on a first date to reveal important information about that person’s character.

Here are the questions!

What are you most passionate about?

Who is the most influential person in your life and why?

What book, movie or TV show has had the biggest impact on your life?

What’s your favourite childhood memory?

Do you have any unusual or quirky habits?