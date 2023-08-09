Listen Live

This is How Long Your First Date Should Be!

Short and sweet!

By Kool Relationships

According to new research, four in five actively dating people over 21 prefer the dinner and a movie combo when on a first date!

Half of the respondents prefer casual drinks, followed by coffee or going to a market or picnic.

On average, a first date should last a little less than three hours (2.72), and it takes respondents about four dates to feel comfortable with that person.

Almost a third of respondents get the first date jitters. To do away with those first date jitters, daters are sipping on a favourite drink, wearing their favourite outfit or accessories and choosing a familiar location.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canada Dry, results showed that although having a drink in hand may soothe some anxieties, there is always a limit — almost half (46%) of respondents find drinking too much on a first date to be a turn-off.

The Worst Day of the Week to Have A First Date, According to TikTok

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF A PERSON DRANK TOO MUCH ON A FIRST DATE?

If their date drank too much, 32% of respondents would speak up and address it during the date, while 28% would simply end the date and leave and 15% would write off a second date entirely.

Nevertheless, more than three-quarters (76%) of respondents are likely to base a love connection on whether their date has the same drink preferences.

Key indicators that a first date went well include a text or call immediately following the date, a goodnight kiss and even extending the date past the expected time.

But on the flip side, top signs of a sour first date include being “ghosted” afterward (65%), making an excuse to leave the date early (65%) and awkward moments of silence (48%).

Related posts

The Worst Day of the Week to Have A First Date, According to TikTok

Avoid Wedding Cake Smash Trend!  It Could Spell An Unhappy Marriage!

Most Tinder Users From A Survey Are Already In A Relationship!