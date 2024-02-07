These Flowers Will Last Forever!

For as long as we’ve all been on this earth, flowers have been a staple in our lives. Whether receiving them, giving them or maintaining them!

Valentine’s Day comes around each year and the pressure is on. It’s almost maddening the amount of money we spend on roses and other flowers in the name of love.

FUN FACT:

The flowers connection to Valentine’s Day harkens back to the 19th century, when Victorians used floral bouquets to deliver a message to love interests. This system is called “floriography” and officially solidified the red rose’s romantic status, says Kate Greenway, author of The Language of Flowers.

What flowers mean in Valentine’s day?

White roses signify humility and innocence; yellow roses mean friendship and joy; pink roses tell a tale of gratitude, appreciation, or admiration; and purple roses are for someone who enchants you—or who you fell in love with at first sight.

