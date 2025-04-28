One Thing You Shouldn’t Do After Being Ghosted — And One You Definitely Should
If you’re dating these days, chances are you’ve been ghosted once or twice (or, let’s be real, maybe a few more times than that). It’s brutal. But according to a relationship expert, how you handle it can make a big difference.
First, What You Shouldn't Do:
As tempting as it is, don’t go looking for closure. You’re allowed to send one follow-up text to check in, but if they don’t respond, take the silence for what it is — your closure. No endless texts, no detective work, and definitely no late-night overthinking.
So, What Should You Do Instead?
Turn inward and check in with yourself. Reflect on the relationship. What did you genuinely enjoy? What didn’t work for you? What do you want in your next relationship?
And here’s the most important part: Do not blame yourself. Getting ghosted says way more about them than it does about you.
Bottom line: Save your energy for someone who’s actually excited to text you back.
