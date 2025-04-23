15 Things We’ve Been Brainwashed Into Thinking We Need

If your spring cleaning had you staring with a pile of barely-used skincare bottles and six water bottles you forgot you owned, you’re not alone.

People online are sharing the things we’ve been 100% brainwashed into believing we need— and honestly, some of these hit a little too close to home.

Here are the top picks that’ll have you questioning your next impulse buy:

1. A Closet Full of “Trendy” Clothes

Do we need to reinvent our wardrobes every season just because TikTok declared beige is out and “coastal cowgirl” is in? No. No, we do not.

2. Expensive Weddings (and Funerals)

Love doesn’t need a $5,000 flower wall. And no, Grandma doesn’t need a platinum coffin. We said what we said.

3. Social Media

Somewhere along the way, we went from “just checking Instagram” to doom-scrolling for hours like it’s a part-time job.

4. A 12-Step Skincare Routine

You’re telling me I don’t need snail mucin, three serums, and a toner that smells like regret? Shocking.

5. Overpriced Make-Up & Hygiene Products

If your shampoo costs more than your phone bill, maybe it’s time for a little reality check.

6. Blindingly White Teeth

They’re not supposed to glow in the dark, Karen.

7. Plastic Surgery & Butt Implants

Somewhere, a Kardashian is crying into her BBL pillow.

8. A New Car the Minute You Pay Off the Old One

Congratulations! You just finished paying it off. Now, enjoy it for once instead of jumping back into debt.

9. Fabric Softener

Plot twist: It’s mostly marketing and doesn’t even help your clothes all that much.

10. The Newest Phone Every Year

Whether it’s for the “aesthetic,” the camera upgrade, or just because your current phone feels emotionally outdated… You might not need it.

11. All the Baby & Pet Stuff

Babies don’t need wipe warmers. Dogs don’t need mini couches. You do not need a $300 stroller for your pug.

12. Gender Reveals

If you’ve got a pyrotechnics team on standby for your backyard party, maybe it’s time to scale it back.

13. Replacements for Everything

Your toaster broke? Fix it. Your shirt has a hole? Sew it. Not everything needs to go in the trash.

14. A Water Bottle At All Times

Hydration is cool. But so is letting your bladder rest.

15. A Giant Gob of Toothpaste

Dentists say all you need is a pea-sized amount. That blob in the commercial? Lies.

So the next time you’re about to drop $$$ on something because the internet said you need it… Maybe ask yourself: do you really? Or have we all just been quietly hypnotized by capitalism in cute packaging?

💸💅🧼✨