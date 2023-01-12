Things From Our Childhood That Have Basically Disappeared!
NOW VERY OUTDATED: 11% OF PEOPLE HAVE NEVER BOUGHT A NEWSPAPER, AND 10% HAVE NEVER USED A WALL CALENDAR
It’s 2023, which means that you might have to be in your 40s to remember a time before the Internet.
And some stuff that was only around for a few years, like Friendster, Koosh balls (you can still buy them on Amazon), and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, is in danger of being forgotten.
Friendster, FYI was Friendster was a social network game based in Mountain View, California, founded by Jonathan Abrams and launched in March 2003. It officially died in 2018.
A new poll asked people how often they did various “retro activities.” They included people of ALL AGES, and here’s a rundown of what they found:
1. 6% haven’t listened to music on a cassette.
2. 7% haven’t used a printer in their own home.
3. 9% haven’t sent a postcard.
4. 10% haven’t taken photos on a non-disposable camera that used film.
5. 10% haven’t used a wall calendar to keep track of birthdays and events.
6. 11% haven’t bought a physical newspaper.
7. 12% haven’t used a fountain pen to write. (It’s shocking that 88% have unless they were a little loose on their definition of “fountain pen.” That might be the case. 13% say they “currently” use fountain pens.)
8. 13% haven’t used a Yellow Pages to look up a phone number.
9. 14% haven’t used a public pay phone to make a phone call.
10. 15% haven’t listened to music on a vinyl record player, even if it’s hip again.
11. 16% haven’t used a floppy disc on a computer.
12. 18% haven’t used a physical road map. (This one is underappreciated. The next time you’re navigating an unfamiliar area with navigation on your cell phone, imagine trying to do it with a paper map.)
13. 19% haven’t connected to the internet using a dial-up connection.
14. 19% haven’t paid for something using a check.
15. 25% haven’t made a phone call on a rotary phone.
16. 26% haven’t watched black-and-white television.
17. 26% haven’t owned an encyclopedia.
18. 33% haven’t typed on a typewriter.
19. 36% haven’t sent a fax.
20. 42% haven’t smoked a cigarette.
21. 44% haven’t written to a pen pal.
22. 73% haven’t used a pager.
23. 73% haven’t had an account on MySpace.
24. 78% haven’t sent or received a telegram.