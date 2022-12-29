Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ first album to sell more vinyl than CDs since the ‘80s

Taylor Swift is breaking records by selling records, and we’re talking the vinyl kind, as Midnights becomes the first to sell more album copies on vinyl than CD since the ‘80s.

Since arriving in October, Midnights quickly made its way to the top of the charts in virtually every major market, making Swift the only artist in history to have five albums sell over a million units during its very first week.

When released, Midnights was issued in five colour-coded CD and vinyl editions, which quickly led to the fastest-selling vinyl release since such data started being tracked in 1991. Not to mention the overall, highest-selling vinyl album of the 21st century, and the first time an album has sold more copies on vinyl than it has on CD since 1987.

Among other record-breaking moments, Midnights marks Taylor’s 11th number-one album, officially tying Barbra Streisand for the most chart-toppers among female artists — two of six overall who have reached the milestone of more than 10 number-one albums since 1956, when the chart started.