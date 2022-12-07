Listen Live

Taylor Swift Is the Most Googled Artist of 2022

By Dirt/Divas

A celebrity news site called CelebTattler calculated the most Googled artists of 2022 by using Google search data, the site calculated how often these artists were being searched per month.  

Taylor Swift had the highest average monthly searchers with over 2 million.

Harry Styles was a close second in searches this year! Kanye West comes in third with Travis Scott and Rihanna rounding out the top five!

6. Billie Eilish
7. Ariana Grande
8. Selena Gomez
9. Justin Bieber
10. Dua Lipa

