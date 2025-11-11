Things in Your House Most Likely to Attack You When You’re Drunk

Let’s be honest — when you’ve had a few too many, your house turns into a full-blown obstacle course. A new study looked at thousands of ER visits to find out what exactly is trying to kill us when we stumble home after a night out.

Here’s the leaderboard of household hazards when you’re tipsy:



🥇 Stairs – 17% (the final boss of drunk injuries)

🥈 Floors – 13% (because gravity is undefeated)

🥉 Bicycles – 10% (why are you riding it indoors?)

🏠 Ceilings & walls – 4% (they just… appear)

🪟 Windows – 3%

🛏️ Beds – 3% (yes, even napping can hurt you)

🏡 Porches & balconies – 2%

🍽️ Tables – 2%

🪑 Chairs – 2%

🛁 Bathtubs or showers – 2%

🚧 Fences – 2%

🍾 Alcohol bottles – 2% (the circle of life)

Apparently, 70% of all drunk injuries happen to men, which makes sense if you’ve ever seen a guy try to “parkour” over the couch after three beers.

The only body part women are more likely to injure? You guessed it — the groin region (we’ll just… leave that there).

Not surprisingly, Friday through Sunday are peak danger days, while Tuesday is the least risky — probably because no one’s doing tequila shots on a Tuesday.

🍻 Moral of the story: Stay hydrated, wear socks with grip, and avoid eye contact with the stairs after midnight.