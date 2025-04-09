7 Things You Should Not Put on Your Résumé in 2025

Thinking of giving your résumé a little refresh this year?

Good call—because apparently, some things we used to include are now considered outdated or just straight-up red flags.

A career consultant recently shared what not to include on your 2025 résumé, and some of these might surprise you.

1. Your Salary or Salary Requirements

Let’s not jump the gun. Talking money before the interview stage can come off as presumptuous. Save those numbers for when you’ve got their attention.

2. “References Available Upon Request”

This line is a résumé fossil. Employers already know they can ask for references if they’re interested—no need to spell it out.

3. Bright Colours or Fancy Graphics

Sure, your résumé might look cute, but if it’s not optimized for the screening software companies use, it might never even make it to human eyes. Stick to clean, keyword-friendly formatting.

4. The Full URL to Your LinkedIn Profile

It’s 2025. Just hyperlink your name or job title if you’re sending a digital copy. Long URLs are so 2012.

5. Your Full Home Address

No one needs to know your exact street address anymore. City and province? Yes. Full postal code? Nope.

RELATED: THREE WAYS TO DEAL WITH GAPS ON YOUR RESUMÉ

6. The Word “Managed” Repeatedly

Using the same word over and over sounds robotic. Spice it up with verbs like “led,” “oversaw,” or “coordinated” to show range and leadership.

7. A Third Page

Unless you’re applying to be the next Prime Minister, your résumé shouldn’t be three pages long. Two is max—keep it relevant and tight.

Time to update that résumé and let go of the fluff. You’ve got jobs to land and bots to impress.