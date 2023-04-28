THREE WAYS TO DEAL WITH GAPS ON YOUR RESUMÉ

Got any gaps in your resumé? Maybe you were between jobs for a few months, even a few years?

The most common way people deal with this is to just LIE.

“Forbes,” asked a career coach what to do. Here are their top three tips . . .

1. Don’t list the months you were employed, just the years. It can help even if you were out of work for over a year.

Like, say you lost a job in 2020 and didn’t work again until 2021. Just list “2020” as the end of the first job, and “2021” as the start of the next one. Even if they notice the gap, they’ll assume it was short.

2. Fill the gap with any unpaid work or volunteering you did. Depending on what you do, you could even frame it as “consulting” work. Just try to have at least one actual “client” or person you worked with that you can talk about.

3. If you went back to school or took classes, put that in your “experience” section. There’s no set rule that says it has to go under “education.” Just list it like it was a job. And instead of a title, write “Continuing Education.”