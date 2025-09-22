Four Things Older People Do with Their Phones That Make Younger Generations Cringe

We all know Boomers and Millennials/Gen Z use their phones differently. While younger folks treat their phones like an extension of their souls, older generations still see them as…well, phones. Here are four things older people do that make the under-40 crowd collectively roll their eyes.

1. Actually Calling People 📞

For anyone under 40, calling is basically reserved for emergencies—like your Uber driver being lost, or needing your mom’s lasagna recipe ASAP. Otherwise? Text me.

But older folks love nothing more than a good old-fashioned chat. They’ll phone you for things that could’ve been solved with a thumbs-up emoji. They’ll even answer calls from unknown numbers—something younger people would never do unless they’ve fully given up on life.

2. Sending Essay-Length Texts ✉️

If your text message takes up the entire screen, you might be a Boomer. Bonus cringe points for replying “Ok.” in a group chat of 12 people, using 47 emojis in the wrong context, or forwarding chain texts that promise good luck if you send them to seven friends. (Spoiler: No one’s winning a free cruise, Aunt Linda.)

3. Forgetting to Lock the Screen 🔒

You know what’s worse than a butt dial? A butt group chat selfie. Older folks will use their phone, toss it in a purse or pocket, and boom—apps get deleted, playlists are rearranged, and suddenly you’re getting five-minute voicemails of muffled walking sounds.

4. The Accidental Flashlight Phenomenon 🔦

If you’ve ever seen someone light up the entire restaurant just to read a menu, you’ve witnessed it. And sometimes they’ll forget to turn the flashlight off, wandering around like a human lighthouse. One young person even compared it to “driving with your blinker on for 12 kilometres.”

The Generational Divide

Look, none of this is malicious—it’s just how different generations roll. But if you’re under 40, these little quirks are basically nails on a chalkboard. If you’re over 60? Well, you probably don’t care because you’re too busy actually calling your friends.