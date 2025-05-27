Things People Have Officially Broken Up With Because They're Just Too Expensive Now
We all have that one thing we used to love... until the price tag turned toxic.
Recently on Reddit, user Wonderful-Economy762 sparked a full-on vent sesh by asking:
"What has become so expensive that it's not worth buying anymore?"
Thousands of people chimed in with the same message: it’s not me, it’s inflation.
RELATE: Has “Fun” Become “Way Too Expensive?"
Here’s a rundown of stuff people are ghosting because the prices have gone off the rails:
- Concert tickets – Apparently, we're only singing along to YouTube clips now.
- Junk food – A $5 bag of chips? Not so snackable.
- Movie tickets – Why pay $20 when Netflix is already judging us for rewatching the same shows?
- Haircuts – Shoutout to the brave souls rocking home trims and YouTube tutorials.
- Sports tickets & merch – Love the team, hate the $80 foam finger.
- T-shirts – When did a basic tee start competing with rent?
- Alcohol – $18 cocktails? We're “sober curious” by necessity.
- New cars – Some are opting for bikes or just emotionally bonding with their 2007 Honda.
- Dining out – One order of fries shouldn't require a payment plan.
- Shoes – When sneakers hit the $300 mark, it's Crocs season.
- Delivery food – Between fees, tips, and surge pricing, we might as well cook.
- Ski lift tickets – Apparently, skiing is now a luxury sport for the 1%.
- Boating, RVing, camping – When “roughing it” costs more than a resort stay.
- Cauliflower & chicken – The new luxury items. Maybe we don’t need protein after all.
- Steak – We miss you, medium-rare. See you when prices calm down.
TL;DR: People are cutting back, not because they want to, but because everything suddenly has Cartier energy.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
All Your Friends Fest 2025
All Your Friends Fest is coming BACK to Burl's Creek, Ontario in 2025!