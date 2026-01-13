Things People Only Romanticize Because They’ve Never Actually Done Them

Some ideas sound incredible in theory. In practice? They’re mostly stress, debt, and a surprising amount of crying in public places.

Travelling for work

Sounds glamorous until you realize you’re seeing airports, hotels, and conference rooms. You “went to Paris” but only know the inside of Terminal 2.

Practicing law

Everyone imagines dramatic courtroom speeches. Reality is paperwork, emails, and reading documents that make your soul gently leave your body.

Opening a restaurant

People picture laughter, wine, and a packed dining room. What they get is 14-hour days, broken fridges, and yelling about lemons at 6 a.m.

Living in Paris

Romantic cafés and strolling along the Seine… plus tiny apartments, confusing bureaucracy, and the slow realization that you still have a job.

Medical school

Sounds prestigious until you remember it involves sleep deprivation, stress, and learning Latin words while crying into instant noodles.

Flipping homes

Pinterest makes it look fun. Real life involves surprise mould, missing permits, and discovering “open concept” means “nothing is straight.”

Living near the ocean or a lake

Peaceful sunsets, sure. Also, humidity, bugs the size of drones, and everything you own is slowly rusting.

Climbing Mount Everest

An inspiring human achievement, mostly for people who enjoy extreme danger, frostbite, and spending a small fortune to suffer.

Sex in the shower

Marketed as steamy. Actually slippery, cold, awkward, and one wrong move away from a concussion.

Starting a company

Freedom and innovation! Also panic, financial risk, and Googling “is this normal?” at 2 a.m.

Farming

Fresh air and wholesome vibes… mixed with dawn-to-dusk labour, unpredictable weather, and a deep relationship with mud.

Being a touring musician

Looks like fame and applause. Feels like exhaustion, bad food, and sleeping in places that smell like regret.

Writing a book

Sounds artistic. It's mostly staring at a screen, doubting yourself, and explaining to people that yes, it’s still “in progress.”