Things People Only Romanticize Because They’ve Never Actually Done Them
Some ideas sound incredible in theory. In practice? They’re mostly stress, debt, and a surprising amount of crying in public places.
Travelling for work
Sounds glamorous until you realize you’re seeing airports, hotels, and conference rooms. You “went to Paris” but only know the inside of Terminal 2.
Practicing law
Everyone imagines dramatic courtroom speeches. Reality is paperwork, emails, and reading documents that make your soul gently leave your body.
Opening a restaurant
People picture laughter, wine, and a packed dining room. What they get is 14-hour days, broken fridges, and yelling about lemons at 6 a.m.
Living in Paris
Romantic cafés and strolling along the Seine… plus tiny apartments, confusing bureaucracy, and the slow realization that you still have a job.
Medical school
Sounds prestigious until you remember it involves sleep deprivation, stress, and learning Latin words while crying into instant noodles.
Flipping homes
Pinterest makes it look fun. Real life involves surprise mould, missing permits, and discovering “open concept” means “nothing is straight.”
Living near the ocean or a lake
Peaceful sunsets, sure. Also, humidity, bugs the size of drones, and everything you own is slowly rusting.
Climbing Mount Everest
An inspiring human achievement, mostly for people who enjoy extreme danger, frostbite, and spending a small fortune to suffer.
Sex in the shower
Marketed as steamy. Actually slippery, cold, awkward, and one wrong move away from a concussion.
Starting a company
Freedom and innovation! Also panic, financial risk, and Googling “is this normal?” at 2 a.m.
Farming
Fresh air and wholesome vibes… mixed with dawn-to-dusk labour, unpredictable weather, and a deep relationship with mud.
Being a touring musician
Looks like fame and applause. Feels like exhaustion, bad food, and sleeping in places that smell like regret.
Writing a book
Sounds artistic. It's mostly staring at a screen, doubting yourself, and explaining to people that yes, it’s still “in progress.”
