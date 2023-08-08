Things People Think About While Having Sex

Fun fact: Over a third of adults have fantasized about having sex with someone else while doing it with their partner and the majority admit their minds wander to unsexy places.

According to a new survey, it turns out, adults’ most common sex thoughts are about household chores that need to be done, what they’re having for their next meal, their favourite TV show or movie, and what’s going on at work.

Over a quarter of men confessed to having daydreamed about their favourite sports teams while bumping uglies — but only 11% of women could say the same.

Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, 80% said they’d contemplated how good the sex is while it’s going on.

Over half confessed to asking themselves, “When will this be over?”

Another fun fact: the older you get the less satisfied you are with sex.

While over a quarter of adults said they were unhappy with their sex lives (26%), only 11% of people ages 18 to 24 years old admitted to feeling unfulfilled in the bedroom — compared to 18% for 25- to 34-year-olds; 23% for 35- to 44-year-olds; and 33% for people aged 45 and over.

Most common things people think about during sex