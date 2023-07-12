This is Why You Always Feel Extra Sexy When You Ovulate

It’s the time of the month when most women need that boost of self-confidence!

Your skin looks smoother, face fuller, lips pinker – no matter how down you were about your body image just three days before, right now, you simply know you’re at 10 out of 10.

That’s ovulation, baby.

During ovulation, there are genuine physical changes that make us feel more attractive. These changes are designed to make you more attractive! This is also the ideal time to lure in a potential mate.

So, if your body image fluctuates throughout the month, don’t worry, you’re not crazy.

One day you might feel like a supermodel and the next a literal gremlin – but it’s all a result of the menstrual cycle (what isn’t?).

Live these days up, because you only get about three of them each month.