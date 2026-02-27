“Absolutely Not.” The Everyday Things People Are Officially Boycotting

The internet has spoken. And the internet is tired.

People online are now listing the everyday items they refuse to buy because they used to be affordable… and now require a small line of credit.

These aren’t luxury yachts or designer handbags. We’re talking regular Tuesday stuff. The kind of purchases that once felt casual and now feel like financial decisions that require a family meeting.

Here’s what people are side-eyeing at the checkout.

1. Steak. Actually… Beef in General.

Some shoppers say the price of steak now feels like it should come with a certificate of authenticity. A simple barbecue shouldn’t require a payment plan.

2. Concert Tickets

Remember when you just bought tickets? Now it’s the base price, service fee, processing fee, and “breathing near the stage” fee. Suddenly, your $120 night out is competing with your mortgage.

3. Drinks at Restaurants

Beer, wine, cocktails… even mocktails. People are saying, if the drink costs as much as the meal, something has gone sideways. Sparkling water with vibes should not be $18.

4. Fast Food

Once the hero of broke students everywhere, now it feels like a splurge. Chipotle got called out repeatedly. When fast food starts feeling like fine dining, we have questions.

5. Vehicles. New or Used.

One person pointed out that used cars are nearly double what they were eight years ago. Apparently, “teen’s first car” now means “family investment strategy.”

6. Movie Tickets. And the Snacks.

The popcorn alone could fund a small indie film. People are reconsidering whether the big screen experience is worth it when streaming exists.

7. Insurance

No one wants to pay it. Everyone has to. It’s the least enthusiastic bill in the house.

8. Magazines

Paying $14 for something that used to cost $5? People are saying no thanks. At that price, the cover model should personally deliver it.

9. Manicures and Pedicures

Some are calling it a $200 biweekly habit. At this point, that nail polish better also fix your credit score.

10. Delivery Apps

Instacart. DoorDash. All of them. Between markups, service fees, delivery fees and tip, your burger arrives with a luxury tax attached.

11. New Video Games

Gamers say prices have doubled in 20 years. Nostalgia is free. The game itself? Not so much.

12. Pop

Especially name brands. Apparently, bubbles now come at a premium.

13. Potato Chips

Same story. The bag is smaller, the price is higher, and somehow, half of it is still air.

14. Streaming Services

People are realizing they cancelled cable… only to recreate cable with six subscriptions and a monthly total that hurts.

15. Toilet Paper

When toilet paper makes the boycott list, you know things have escalated. That is not a product you want to be emotionally conflicted about.

At this point, “treat yourself” has been rebranded to “maybe next quarter.”

And if steak, chips, and toilet paper are all in the danger zone, we are one price hike away from collectively deciding to just eat soup and sit quietly.