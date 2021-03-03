According to ReadersDigest.com, here are six things that always go on sale in March.

1. TVs. Manufacturers are getting ready to release new models. So it’s the second-best month of the year to buy a TV. November is first.

2. Jewelry. There’s always a lot leftover from Valentine’s Day. So jewelry stores drop their prices.

3. Winter sports gear. Things like skis, snowboards, and heavy coats get discounted as we get closer to spring.

4. Frozen food. March is National Frozen Foods Month when a lot of grocery stores offer deals. And something called the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association also partners with Coupons.com to offer more discounts.

5. Mattresses. Again, new models are on the way, so stores are trying to get rid of last year’s stuff.

6. Grills. It’s the last chance to get a deal before prices go up ahead of summer. They usually don’t drop back down until July or August.