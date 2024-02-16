Here are four common things that can ruin your day, and some good advice on how to move past it . . .

1. Traffic. It’s stressful. The best thing you can do is use the time doing something you enjoy . . . like listening to US, or putting on an audiobook.

2. Cancelled plans. Our brains have a tendency to turn something “small” into something bigger. Like if a friend cancels plans last-minute, we might wonder if they still like us.

3. Weather. Our mood can be impacted by the weather . . . like when it’s gloomy or raining, we might feel less motivated to get out of the house.

4. Our appearance. So stuff like having a bad hair day, or when the scale says something you don’t want to see in the morning.

The best way to get past these “daily annoyances” is to acknowledge the emotions that come with them, without letting the negativity take over. Setbacks are a part of life, but if you focus on the things you CAN control, you’ll keep some of the negativity at bay. (Huff Post)