Things That Could Have Better Names

In an online forum, someone asked, “What is badly named, and what’s a better name for it?” And people had a LOT of fun with that. Here are our favourites:

Dentures . . . should be “substitooths.”

Any bacon alternative . . . should be “fācon.

Iceland should be Greenland . . . and Greenland should be Iceland. (But in that case, Greenland may need to be re-named AGAIN in a few years.)

Similarly, a driveway should be a parkway, and a parkway should be a driveway.

Jet skis . . . should be “boatercycles.

Donuts . . . should be “sugar bagels.

Milk . . . should be “cereal sauce.

Couch . . . should be “human shelf.

olives should be “Greece’s Pieces

Hemorrhoids . . . should be “asteroids