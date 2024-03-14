Things That Could Have Better Names
SHOULD A JET SKI BE CALLED A “BOATERCYCLE"
In an online forum, someone asked, “What is badly named, and what’s a better name for it?” And people had a LOT of fun with that. Here are our favourites:
Dentures . . . should be “substitooths.”
Any bacon alternative . . . should be “fācon.
Iceland should be Greenland . . . and Greenland should be Iceland. (But in that case, Greenland may need to be re-named AGAIN in a few years.)
Similarly, a driveway should be a parkway, and a parkway should be a driveway.
Jet skis . . . should be “boatercycles.
Donuts . . . should be “sugar bagels.
Milk . . . should be “cereal sauce.
Couch . . . should be “human shelf.
olives should be “Greece’s Pieces
Hemorrhoids . . . should be “asteroids