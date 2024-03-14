Listen Live

Things That Could Have Better Names

SHOULD A JET SKI BE CALLED A “BOATERCYCLE"

By Kool Mornings

In an online forum, someone asked, “What is badly named, and what’s a better name for it?”  And people had a LOT of fun with that.  Here are our favourites:

Dentures . . . should be “substitooths.”

Any bacon alternative . . . should be “fācon.

Iceland should be Greenland . . . and Greenland should be Iceland.  (But in that case, Greenland may need to be re-named AGAIN in a few years.)

Similarly, a driveway should be a parkway, and a parkway should be a driveway.  

Jet skis . . . should be “boatercycles. 

Donuts . . . should be “sugar bagels. 

Milk . . . should be “cereal sauce.

Couch . . . should be “human shelf. 

olives should be “Greece’s Pieces

Hemorrhoids . . . should be “asteroids

