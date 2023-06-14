Things That Feel Illegal Even Though They’re Not!

So there you are…You’re doing something that’s part of everyday life and you’re like, “This feels strangely…illegal.”

A question was asked of Reddit users. “What feels illegal, but isn’t?”

Here are the best responses:

When you go grocery shopping or into a store and take a drink and drink it before paying first. (Or course you will pay after)

Going through airport customs

Walking through a store and leaving without buying anything

Simply being around a cop feels illegal, even though you likely haven’t broken any laws…

Breaking up banana or grape bunches at the grocery store.

Walking into a restaurant, changing your mind, and walking back out!

A mortgage is cheaper than rent.

Leaving work on time…

Holding eye contact with a stranger

Not working or doing anything productive on your day off!