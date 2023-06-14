Things That Feel Illegal Even Though They’re Not!
But sometimes you don't need all those grapes!
So there you are…You’re doing something that’s part of everyday life and you’re like, “This feels strangely…illegal.”
A question was asked of Reddit users. “What feels illegal, but isn’t?”
Here are the best responses:
When you go grocery shopping or into a store and take a drink and drink it before paying first. (Or course you will pay after)
Going through airport customs
Walking through a store and leaving without buying anything
Simply being around a cop feels illegal, even though you likely haven’t broken any laws…
Breaking up banana or grape bunches at the grocery store.
Walking into a restaurant, changing your mind, and walking back out!
A mortgage is cheaper than rent.
Leaving work on time…
Holding eye contact with a stranger
Not working or doing anything productive on your day off!