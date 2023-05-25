Listen Live

THINGS THAT GIVE US GOOD “VIBES”

If we don't feel it, we don't go back!

By Kool Mornings

A new survey of 3,000 North Americans found that we base what we do and where we go based on “vibes.”

The survey also found that regardless of age, 83% felt more likely to go back to a business after picking up a good vibe there.

Similarly, 82% felt less likely to go back to a business after picking up a bad vibe there.

GRILLING MAKES US FEEL GOOD!

TOP TEN ESSENTIALS FOR GOOD VIBES

  1. Cleanliness – (53%)
  2. Windows – (32%)
  3. Good smells – (31%)
  4. Quiet atmosphere – (25%)
  5. Music playing – (24%)
  6. Trendy design – (19%)
  7. High ceilings – (18%)
  8. Plants or green space – (16%)
  9. Comfortable temperature – (16%)
  10. Abundant seating – (16%)

TOP FIVE INDICATORS OF BAD VIBES

  1. Unpleasant smells – (53%)
  2. Dirty environment – (41%)
  3. Too cold or too hot – (37%)
  4. No windows – (33%)
  5. Dead or unkempt plants and greenery – (32%)

Related posts

IT’S NATIONAL WINE DAY! HERE ARE NINE FINE WINE FACTS

Things That Really Show Your Age!

Could Barrie Roads And Homes Be Built With Recycled Diapers?