THINGS THAT GIVE US GOOD “VIBES”
If we don't feel it, we don't go back!
A new survey of 3,000 North Americans found that we base what we do and where we go based on “vibes.”
The survey also found that regardless of age, 83% felt more likely to go back to a business after picking up a good vibe there.
Similarly, 82% felt less likely to go back to a business after picking up a bad vibe there.
TOP TEN ESSENTIALS FOR GOOD VIBES
- Cleanliness – (53%)
- Windows – (32%)
- Good smells – (31%)
- Quiet atmosphere – (25%)
- Music playing – (24%)
- Trendy design – (19%)
- High ceilings – (18%)
- Plants or green space – (16%)
- Comfortable temperature – (16%)
- Abundant seating – (16%)
TOP FIVE INDICATORS OF BAD VIBES
- Unpleasant smells – (53%)
- Dirty environment – (41%)
- Too cold or too hot – (37%)
- No windows – (33%)
- Dead or unkempt plants and greenery – (32%)