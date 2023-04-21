Things That Have Gotten Worse Over The Years!

Back in the day, you bought something and thought “Game changer.” Now it’s terrible!

A recent Reddit post asked users, “What’s a product that’s gotten significantly worse over the years?”

Here’s what people had to say!

Social media!

Facebook before the news, ads, and outrage feed was a nice tool…

Outlet Malls!

They used to be places where you could find designer stuff for cheaper, but now most of it is just crappier stuff made specifically for the outlet.

Furniture!

Everything used to be solid wood. Now it’s all paperboard!

Household Appliances!

They used to be built to last for four generations (gramma’s fridge from the 60s…)

These days, you’ll be lucky to get five years out of some appliances you buy, and good luck getting any warranty service if you even approach one with a screwdriver in an attempt to fix it yourself.

Jeans!

I have Gap jeans from when I was 14 that are in great shape. Meanwhile, I’ll buy overpriced designer crap today and I’m lucky if it lasts two years.

Pop-Tarts!

The icing used to cover the entire tart, now it’s like a landing strip!



TV

The lack of buttons that TVs have these days… Where’s the on button if you can’t find the remote!



Life in General…Ok, that’s not a product, but still…