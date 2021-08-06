Listen Live

Things That People Consider To Be Lucky Charms! 

Do you have a lucky charm?

By Kool Mornings

A new study found that 42 percent of people have an item that they believe brings them good luck.

 

 

Belongings include key rings, and pictures of a loved one, along with socks, shoes, and even chairs.

 

 

The research also found 49 percent of those polled are superstitious, and three-quarters actively do and don’t do certain things for fear of being burdened with bad luck.

 

 

More than a third have avoided walking under ladders, a quarter has opted not to open umbrellas indoors, and 20 percent have avoided putting their shoes on tables.

 

 

THE UK’S TOP 10 LUCKY CHARMS:

 

1.           Ring

2.           Bracelet

3.           Necklace

4.           A coin

5.           Keyring

6.           Picture of a loved one

7.           T-shirt

8.           Watch

9.           Glass/cup/mug

10.         Socks

