Things That People Consider To Be Lucky Charms! 

A new study found that 42 percent of people have an item that they believe brings them good luck.

Belongings include key rings, and pictures of a loved one, along with socks, shoes, and even chairs.

The research also found 49 percent of those polled are superstitious, and three-quarters actively do and don’t do certain things for fear of being burdened with bad luck.

More than a third have avoided walking under ladders, a quarter has opted not to open umbrellas indoors, and 20 percent have avoided putting their shoes on tables.

THE UK’S TOP 10 LUCKY CHARMS:

1. Ring

2. Bracelet

3. Necklace

4. A coin

5. Keyring



6. Picture of a loved one

7. T-shirt

8. Watch

9. Glass/cup/mug

10. Socks