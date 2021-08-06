Things That People Consider To Be Lucky Charms!
Do you have a lucky charm?
A new study found that 42 percent of people have an item that they believe brings them good luck.
Belongings include key rings, and pictures of a loved one, along with socks, shoes, and even chairs.
The research also found 49 percent of those polled are superstitious, and three-quarters actively do and don’t do certain things for fear of being burdened with bad luck.
More than a third have avoided walking under ladders, a quarter has opted not to open umbrellas indoors, and 20 percent have avoided putting their shoes on tables.
THE UK’S TOP 10 LUCKY CHARMS:
1. Ring
2. Bracelet
3. Necklace
4. A coin
6. Picture of a loved one
7. T-shirt
8. Watch
9. Glass/cup/mug
10. Socks