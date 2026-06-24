Things that Suck No Matter How Old you Are!

Have you ever noticed that some things never get easier, no matter how many birthdays you've celebrated? You'd think age would bring wisdom, confidence, and the ability to walk across a parking lot without tripping over absolutely nothing.

But nope. Whether you're 18 or 58, there are certain life experiences that remain universally annoying, awkward, and occasionally soul-crushing. Ladies, here's a list of the things that still suck... no matter how old you get. 😆👇

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Here Is My List Of Things That Continue to Suck!

Parallel Parking in front of other people

Pushing a door that says pull (Idiot)

Having to “share something about yourself” in a group setting

Getting your sleeve caught on a door handle

That little half run you have to do when someone lets you cross a road

Your Facebook posts from 2010

Getting stuck in a dress in a changing room

Forgetting someone's name two seconds after they tell you.

Holding a conversation while your bra is actively trying to murder you.

Running into someone you know when you're dressed like you've given up.

Washing your hair, shaving your legs, moisturizing, and then having plans cancelled.

Crying because of a dog food commercial.