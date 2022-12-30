Once New Year’s has come and gone, January can be a meh month! But there are lots to look forward to. Here’s a look back on what 2022 brought us to.





Movie releases in 2023.

– A Man Called Otto – Tom Hanks

– Women Talking – Directed by Sarah Polley (Can)

– 80 For Brady – Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field & Tom Brady.

– Titanic – 25-Year Anniversary

– Magic Mike’s Last Dance

– Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

– Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

– Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny

– Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning

– Barbie

– The Marvels



Things to look forward to in 2023

– A new iPhone (probably, ’cause, why not)

– The return (sort of) of Zellers! (Fries & Gravy at The Skillet Restaurant!)

– Upcoming tours by: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Pink, Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Michael Buble & Billy Eilish.

– FIFA Women’s World Cup takes the pitch in July in Australia & New Zealand

– All sorts of special events as Disney celebrates the company’s 100th anniversary.



New TV Shows to look forward to in 2023

– The Traitors with Alan Cumming

– That 90’s Show (continuation of That 70’s Show)

– The Mandalorian is back

– Succession returns for its 4th season

– Along with Jodie Foster picking up the reigns on the latest installment of True Detective

– And more Squid Game is coming… no details yet though