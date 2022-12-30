Things To Look Forward To in 2023!
2023 is going to be a good year!
Once New Year’s has come and gone, January can be a meh month! But there are lots to look forward to. Here’s a look back on what 2022 brought us to.
Movie releases in 2023.
– A Man Called Otto – Tom Hanks
– Women Talking – Directed by Sarah Polley (Can)
– 80 For Brady – Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field & Tom Brady.
– Titanic – 25-Year Anniversary
– Magic Mike’s Last Dance
– Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
– Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse
– Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny
– Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning
– Barbie
– The Marvels
Things to look forward to in 2023
– A new iPhone (probably, ’cause, why not)
– The return (sort of) of Zellers! (Fries & Gravy at The Skillet Restaurant!)
– Upcoming tours by: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Pink, Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Michael Buble & Billy Eilish.
– FIFA Women’s World Cup takes the pitch in July in Australia & New Zealand
– All sorts of special events as Disney celebrates the company’s 100th anniversary.
New TV Shows to look forward to in 2023
– The Traitors with Alan Cumming
– That 90’s Show (continuation of That 70’s Show)
– The Mandalorian is back
– Succession returns for its 4th season
– Along with Jodie Foster picking up the reigns on the latest installment of True Detective
– And more Squid Game is coming… no details yet though