Things To Look Forward To In April

There’s nothing to look forward to, everything is cancelled and you’ve been stuck in your house for a few weeks now.

It’s hard to see the bright side right now. So let us help you out with that…

Here are a few things to look forward to this month!

Lent will end and you can start to have that favourite thing you gave up again…Passover starts April 8th.

Easter Is April 12th. Although we won’t be celebrating the same- it’s still something to look forward to

The Tax deadline has been pushed back to June 1st

National Beer Day is April 7th

“Wear Pajamas to work Day” is April 16th…

If you’re a football fan, the NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23rd- via remotely.

The Modern Family finale is next Wednesday. Also in “exciting TV” this month-

The last couple Episodes of The Masked Singer are on Wednesday nights at 8pm….

The “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” reboot starts the same night.

The new “Bachelor” spin-off “Listen to Your Heart” lands April 13th.

“The Grammy Salute to Prince” airs April 21st.