Things To Look Forward To In June
It's gonna be a great month!
It’s a brand new month! The warmer weather is here, you can wear flip-flops and drive with the windows down as we await the official start of summer! Here are some other things to look forward to this month! June 1st– is “Say something nice day!” So why not try it!…
Pride Month is celebrated every June! Get ready to dust off the rainbow flags, find the glitter, and join in the fun. With parades, festivals, concerts, and virtual events going on across the globe, there’s always some way for you to get involved and learn some essential social history along the way.
BIG MOVIE RELEASES!
June 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
June 2, The Boogeyman
June 9, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
June 16, Elemental
June 30th, Indiana Jones!
BIG CONCERTS IN JUNE!
June 3rd- Walk of the Earth at Budweiser Stage
June 16th/17th-Amanda Marshall At Massey Hall
June 17th/18th-Ed Sheeran At Rogers Centre
June 23rd/24th-Shania Twain at Budweiser Stage
June 23rd-Daughtry at Casino Rama
June 24th-PINK at Rogers Centre
NOTABLE DATES:
Kool FM Lunch Boxes- Every Friday In June!
June 5th-World Environment Day
June 6th– National Yo-Yo Day… Every year on June 6th, we recognize the fun holiday. The day celebrates the iconic stringed toy that generations have enjoyed. June 6th is the perfect day to get out your yo-yos and try your hand at The Sleeper, Walk the Dog, Shooting the Moon, Around the World, or Hop the Fence.
June 8th-World Brain Tumour Day
June 30th-Last day of school in Simcoe County