Things To Look Forward To In June

It’s a brand new month! The warmer weather is here, you can wear flip-flops and drive with the windows down as we await the official start of summer! Here are some other things to look forward to this month! June 1st– is “Say something nice day!” So why not try it!…

Pride Month is celebrated every June! Get ready to dust off the rainbow flags, find the glitter, and join in the fun. With parades, festivals, concerts, and virtual events going on across the globe, there’s always some way for you to get involved and learn some essential social history along the way.

BIG MOVIE RELEASES!

June 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



June 2, The Boogeyman

June 9, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

June 16, Elemental

June 30th, Indiana Jones!



BIG CONCERTS IN JUNE!



June 3rd- Walk of the Earth at Budweiser Stage

June 16th/17th-Amanda Marshall At Massey Hall

June 17th/18th-Ed Sheeran At Rogers Centre

June 23rd/24th-Shania Twain at Budweiser Stage

June 23rd-Daughtry at Casino Rama

June 24th-PINK at Rogers Centre



NOTABLE DATES:

June 5th-World Environment Day

June 6th– National Yo-Yo Day… Every year on June 6th, we recognize the fun holiday. The day celebrates the iconic stringed toy that generations have enjoyed. June 6th is the perfect day to get out your yo-yos and try your hand at The Sleeper, Walk the Dog, Shooting the Moon, Around the World, or Hop the Fence.



June 8th-World Brain Tumour Day

June 30th-Last day of school in Simcoe County

