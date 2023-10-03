THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN OCTOBER

1. In sports: The MLB playoffs get started today with the Wild Card games, and the World Series is scheduled to begin October 27th. The NHL season begins on October 10th, and the NBA season starts up October 24th.

2. In movies: “The Exorcist: Believer” hits theatres October 6th. The Jamie Foxx–Tommy Lee Jones legal drama “The Burial” is also out on the 6th. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is coming out on Friday the 13th. And the Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released October 20th.

3. On TV: New seasons of “The Simpsons”, “Bob’s Burgers”, and “Family Guy” are all back on Fox. Season 2 of “Loki” hits Disney+ this week. “The Fall of the House of Usher” premieres on Netflix. And the “Frasier” reboot hits Paramount+ on October 12th.

4. There will be a solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14th.

5. And finally, the holidays: Everybody knows Halloween is on the 31st. But there’s an extra spooky Friday the 13th this month too. There’s also Indigenous Peoples’ Day and International Beer and Pizza Day on the 9th, National No Bra Day on the 13th, National Cat Day on the 29th, and National Text Your Ex Day on October 30th.

6. It’s also Thanksgiving this weekend… And We Love it…A recent survey by Angus Reid on behalf of Think Turkey reveals What Canadians Love Most About Canadian Thanksgiving and How They Plan to Celebrate, While American Thanksgiving gets a ton of attention and fanfare, Canadian Thanksgiving is just as iconic. Canadians say they believe our version of Thanksgiving is a smaller, simpler celebration focused on loved ones, a good turkey dinner and the splendour of the fall season.

21 percent of respondents gave a shout-out to the American holiday, particularly due to Black Friday and football, but most felt it landed too close to Christmas and that it was too deep into the fall when the weather starts to feel a bit too wintery.

7. Shania Twain comes to Scotia Bank Area on October 28th!

