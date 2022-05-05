THINGS WE ARE WASTING MONEY ON

Prices are up on gas, food and just about everything else. So saving every extra penny you can, sure can help. Here are some ways to save a buck or two!

Bank Fees…

Not all banks have them. Change banks!

Sale items you don’t need!

There’s no denying the thrill you get when you purchase an item for less than its typical price. But spending money on something you don’t need just because it’s on sale can quickly lead to overspending.

Subscriptions you don’t use!

A Chase study last year found more than 70% of consumers wasted more than $50 per month on recurring payments for things they didn’t need or want. One culprit is signing up for free trials and then forgetting to cancel when the trial period expires.

Food Waste

Up to 40% of food is never eaten according to a study. Always check your fridge to see what you have before you shop.

Extended warranties

Rather than paying for an extended warranty, consider directing your extra cash toward an emergency account that you can use to cover the cost of repairs, should they arise. If you already have a fully-funded emergency account, you may be able to skip this expense entirely.

Overpaying for Insurance

Like most other services, the cost of home and auto insurance typically goes up over time, but if you’ve been with the same provider for several years, you may want to shop around to see if you can find a better price.

Credit card Interest

High-interest debt and fees on credit cards cost households an average of $1,000 per year. If you are carrying debt, focus on paying down your existing balance and put your cards on ice for now.