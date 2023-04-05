Things We’d Like To Change About Our Lives!

A new study found that about 60% of adults are in need of a change in their lives, admitting that they are stuck in a rut!

Millions of people are ready to switch up almost every aspect of their lives, including their homes, social lives, fitness levels…and their partners!

The smaller little life changes that people would like to switch up sooner rather than later include their hair, phone and car.

Over 10% say they’d like to find a new partner, and 30 percent are seeking a new job!

TOP THINGS WE WANT TO CHANGE ABOUT OUR LIVES