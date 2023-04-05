Listen Live

Things We’d Like To Change About Our Lives!

Are stuck in a rut?

By Kool Mornings

A new study found that about 60% of adults are in need of a change in their lives, admitting that they are stuck in a rut!

Millions of people are ready to switch up almost every aspect of their lives, including their homes, social lives, fitness levels…and their partners!

The smaller little life changes that people would like to switch up sooner rather than later include their hair, phone and car.

Over 10% say they’d like to find a new partner, and 30 percent are seeking a new job!

TOP THINGS WE WANT TO CHANGE ABOUT OUR LIVES

  1. Fitness
  2. Social life
  3. House
  4. Career
  5. House Decor
  6. The area they live
  7. Car
  8. Hairstyle
  9. Vacation destination
  10. Dress sense
  11. The country they live in
  12. Mobile phone
  13. Energy provider
  14. Friends
  15. Hair colour
  16. Partner
  17. Broadband provider
  18. Pet / getting a pet
  19. Their Bank
  20. Their Gym

