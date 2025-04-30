Things Women Find Mortifying (But Most Men Don’t Even Notice)

Remember that one time in Grade 5 when you let one slip during quiet reading time and swore you’d never show your face again? Ah, puberty — the era of instant embarrassment and zero chill.

But here’s the thing: a lot of the stuff women think is humiliating… men barely even register. They’re either too chill or too distracted by snacks to notice most of it.

A recent online list broke it all down — and honestly, it’s kind of liberating. Here are some of the top things many women find cringey, but most men truly don’t care about (or even like, in some cases):

1. A Messy House

Unless you’ve got raccoons nesting in the pantry, chances are he doesn’t care if the throw pillows aren’t fluffed.

2. Sneezing Like a Normal Human

Ladies, let it out. Nobody’s giving you a medal for holding in a sneeze and almost passing out.

3. Farts and Burps

While we’re keeping it classy, they’re just over there rating it on a scale of 1 to 10 and wondering if it echoed.

4. That Tragic Driver’s Licence Photo

He’s too busy looking like a stunned chipmunk in his own.

5. Re-wearing Outfits

It’s called a “capsule wardrobe,” and we’re saving the planet, thank you very much.

6. Wearing the Same Thing as Someone Else

If anything, it’s an unplanned theme party. Bonus points if you both wore leopard print.

7. Fashion Faux Pas in General

Most men can’t tell the difference between taupe and beige. You're fine.

8. Pimples, Acne, and “That One Angry Spot”

Trust us: he didn’t notice the pimple. He was too busy admiring your smile—or trying to remember where he parked.

9. Stretch Marks, Scars, and Cellulite

Battle scars, beauty stripes, tiger lines — call them what you will. Most men couldn’t care less.

10. Tummy Pouches

It’s called a soft landing. Deal with it.

11. Finishing Your Plate

You’re hungry. Eat. Watching someone enjoy their meal is 100 times more attractive than pretending you’re “just picking.”

12. Body Hair

They’ve got it too, and in worse places.

13. Showing Up to a Party Gift-Free

Okay, this one’s debatable. But generally, if you brought good conversation and didn’t break a wine glass, you’re golden.

14. Loud Bathroom Sounds

Look, if he’s in the house long enough to hear it, he probably already loves you.

15. Boob-Related Insecurities (Size, Shape, Asymmetry, etc.)

Honestly? He’s just thrilled to be invited.

Bottom line? We’re often our own worst critics. So go ahead and sneeze like a dragon, wear that outfit again, and for the love of poutine, finish your dinner.

Because if he’s judging you for any of the above… he’s not the one.