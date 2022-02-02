Things You Should Never Say To Someone On A First Date!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and it’s a good excuse to ask someone out on an actual LIVE date.

But since so many people are out of practice when it comes to socialization, here are some things you should never say when out on a date!

“I forgot my wallet”

“I remodelled my basement, would you like to see it?”

“I love you”

“Please don’t tell my husband about this”

“You remind me of my mom/dad”

“I live with my parents”

“Give me a second, my parole officer is on the phone”

“Can you give me a ride home later? My license is suspended because of a DUI”

“You look like my ex”

“Your forehead looks bigger in person”