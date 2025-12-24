7 Things Experts Say You Should Unplug After Every Use

(Your House, Your Wallet, and Your Anxiety Will Thank You)

We all have that one outlet in the house that looks like it’s hosting a power bar convention. And while leaving some things plugged in feels harmless, experts say a few everyday appliances are quietly doing two things you don’t want: raising your hydro bill and increasing your fire risk.

Electrical experts say these items should be unplugged every single time you’re done using them — not to be dramatic, but for safety, savings, and peace of mind.

1. Coffee Makers

Your morning lifeline might be draining more than your patience.

If your coffee maker has fancy features like programmable timers, clocks, or “warming” modes, it could still be drawing power long after your last sip. Experts say a coffee machine alone can add $1 to $3 a month to your bill.

Not a fortune, but over a year? That’s coffee money.

2. Electric Kettles

Especially the ones with adjustable temperature settings.

These are classic “energy vampires,” meaning they draw power even when not actively boiling water. They can also be a fire hazard, particularly if left plugged in near water, cords get damaged, or buttons accidentally get bumped.

Boil. Pour. Unplug. Live peacefully.

3. Game Consoles

They look off. They are not off.

Gaming consoles use a surprising amount of standby power, especially if they’re set to “instant on” or “rest mode.” Experts say consoles can add $5 to $6+ a month to your bill just sitting there pretending to sleep.

While you’re unplugging, grab those random chargers too. You know the ones. They’re not charging anything but vibes.

4. Hair Straighteners & Curling Irons

This one feels obvious… yet fires still happen.

Hair tools are among the most common causes of house fires, especially if they’re left hot and come into contact with towels, bathroom clutter, or questionable wiring. Even when turned off, faulty cords or internal issues can still pose a risk.

Unplug it immediately, let it cool, and put it away. Your future self will thank you.

5. Printers

Printers are sneaky little energy hogs.

Even when they look “off,” their internal boards stay powered. Experts say leaving a printer plugged in 24/7 can add $1 to $2 a month to your electricity bill.

Unless you’re printing something daily (which… who is?), this one’s an easy unplug.

6. Toasters

The problem isn’t the toast. It’s the crumbs.

Crumbs build up fast, and dry crumbs plus electricity equals a fire hazard waiting to happen. Toasters can also draw a small but unnecessary amount of power when left plugged in.

So yes, toast your bagel. But then unplug it and shake those crumbs out like you mean it.

7. Space Heaters

Comfortable? Yes. Forgiving? No.

Space heaters are one of the biggest fire risks in homes, especially when left plugged in near furniture, curtains, or pets who make questionable life choices. Even when turned off, they should always be unplugged once you’re done using them.

Bottom Line

Unplugging these appliances won’t just lower your energy bill — it’ll also help keep your home safer and your stress level lower.

Think of it as a small daily habit that saves money, prevents fires, and lets you leave the house without that lingering thought:

“Did I unplug that?” 🔌😅