💸 What’s Your Most “Unhinged” Money-Saving Tip?

Ever felt buyer's remorse before you even made a purchase?

You're not alone! Thanks to TikTok, people are sharing their most off-the-wall, genius, and slightly chaotic ways to stop themselves from spending.

One woman on TikTok asked for people’s most “unhinged” money-saving tricks. The responses? A mix of laugh-out-loud funny and low-key brilliant. If you're trying to stop bleeding cash on things you don't need (lookin’ at you, late-night online carts), here are some next-level tips:

🧠 Weird... but Actually Smart:

1. Lock all your credit cards.

They’re still usable, but you’ll have to unlock them every single time. Inconvenient? Yes. Effective? Also yes.

2. Make yourself run for every dollar spent.

Dropped $50 on a whim? That’s 50 minutes on the treadmill, my friend. You’ll start to rethink that $12 matcha.

3. Tape a picture of your parents to your credit card.

Because nothing screams “stop spending” like the fear of moving back in.

4. Would you rather have the cash?

Before buying that $30 shirt, ask yourself: Would I rather just have $30? You’ll be surprised how often the answer is “yes.”

5. Time = money.

That $100 thing? Is it worth five hours of your life if you make $20/hour? Sometimes, putting it in perspective hits hard.

🧠 Slightly Cursed, But Makes Sense:

6. Triple the price in your mind.

Would you buy it if it was $90 instead of $30? If the answer is “no,” maybe you don’t actually need it.

7. Visualize an 85-year-old you are still working.

A chilling but effective tactic. Do it for retirement, not the $18 candle.

8. Imagine you're stealing from your future self.

Every unnecessary spend? A robbery of your future vacation fund.

9. Boycott your way to savings.

Use apps like “Goods Unite Us” to find a reason to boycott brands and avoid buying from them completely.

10. Binge-watch Hoarders.

Nothing will make you want to live a minimalist life faster than watching someone dig through piles of stuff they forgot they bought.