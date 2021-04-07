Think Eating Healthy Is Too Expensive? Here Are Much Cheaper Superfood Alternatives!

‘Superfoods, such as berries and leafy greens, are important to have in your diet because they are packed with vitamins, minerals, five,r and antioxidants to help fight off illness and disease. They play such an important part of a healthy diet.’

But eating healthy can get expensive. But there are adjustments to your diet you can make to ensure that you and your family get all the benefits of ‘Superfood’ without breaking the bank.

Here’s what you can do:

Swap Salmon for Mackerel. Both salmon and mackerel are a good source of Omega-3s, but the latter is less than half the price and is more environmentally friendly.

Swap wheatgrass for Arugula. Both leafy greens are rich in Chlorophyll (good for liver detox and weight loss) Amino acids (for energy, cell function, and tissue repair) Beta-carotenes (for eye health) Vitamins C, E, B, and K (healthy skin and immune function) One cereal bowl of Arugula actually counts towards your five-a-day and is relatively easy to grow, even if you have limited space.

Here are other foods to swap…

Pomegranate for beetroot!

Bok Choy for broccoli!

Kale for White cabbage!

Other things you can try, flax seeds instead of pumpkin seeds, blueberries for red grapes, and replace artichoke with sweet potato!