This Is How Long It Takes To Achieve A Six-Pack!

As people rush to the gym in an attempt to sculpt their “beach bod” ahead of their summer vacations, they might already be too late, experts say. Despite what fitness gurus on social media are promising, there is no quick fix for building muscle or shedding weight — so you can skip the 30-day abs tutorial.

According to experts, it’s nearly impossible for most people to develop visible abdominal muscles in a month.

Depending on your current body weight, genetics, and approaches to diet and exercise, burning excess fat alone may take six months or more than 1-2 years, even if you follow a strict diet and exercise routine…

While core strengthening exercises like squats, lunges, mountain climbers, planks, crunches and more can build the muscles, diet, stress and genetics are a major factor in whether washboard abs are in your future.

The trick to visible abdominal muscles is to build muscles and reduce body fat…

For men, body fat percentages should drop below 10% to 15%, and for women, 15% to 20%, for abs to peek through.

You should only be losing 1% body fat per month to be safe…