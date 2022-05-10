A CHUBBY DUDE GOT A FULL SET OF ABS TATTOOED ON HIS STOMACH
Epic!
Are you still working on your beach body for summer? Here’s a quicker option: A guy in England said screw it, and had a full set of abs TATTOOED onto his fleshy belly.
The tattoo artist shared photos, and it’s pretty convincing from a distance. There’s lots of shading and contouring, so they’re like Schwarzenegger’s abs when he was in his prime. The skin tone is way off though.
@dean.gunther How to get a 6 pack in 2 days! you tattoo it!my bro was tired of spending hours in the gym, so I gave him a 6 pack tattoo, ready for summer. enjoy#6packtattoo #cosmetictattoos#tattoos#viral#fyp#6pack#6packabs ♬ Low Down – venbee & Dan Fable
People thought they faked it and just painted the abs on. But the tattoo artist says it’s real and posted a follow-up video of the whole tattooing process.
@dean.gunther Reply to @user245456790 this 6 pack tattoo is in fact real. added a video while I’m tattooing him. don’t hate bro#6packtattoo#tattoo#tattooart#3dtattoo#anythingforalaugh#whoneedsgym ♬ Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy