A CHUBBY DUDE GOT A FULL SET OF ABS TATTOOED ON HIS STOMACH

Are you still working on your beach body for summer? Here’s a quicker option: A guy in England said screw it, and had a full set of abs TATTOOED onto his fleshy belly.

The tattoo artist shared photos, and it’s pretty convincing from a distance. There’s lots of shading and contouring, so they’re like Schwarzenegger’s abs when he was in his prime. The skin tone is way off though.



People thought they faked it and just painted the abs on. But the tattoo artist says it’s real and posted a follow-up video of the whole tattooing process.