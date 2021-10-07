This Is How Many Times Kids Complain About Being Hungry Daily!

New study says the average kid complains about being hungry four times per day, which works out to nearly 1,500 times a year!

A study of 1,000 school-aged kids aged 6-16 found that despite eating their last snack or meal as late as 7:02pm, 67 per cent claim to have gone to bed feeling ravenous. Almost 90% of kids say they often wake up hungry!

It also emerged that 12:05pm, around lunch time, is the time children are most likely to complain about needing something to eat.

When kids are hungry they confess to being moody, tired and can get easily distracted. Kids also get irritated and annoyed when they’re hungry…

The study did not point out that the reason kids are always hungry. Because they never eat their dinner!

More