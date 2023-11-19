This is How Much Weight  We Will Gain Before the End of the Year!

Three-quarters of people are planning to enjoy the end of the year and not worry about their diet — up from just half last year, according to a new survey.

Results revealed that 72% of the 2,000 adults surveyed this year want to make the most of the end of the year, regardless of what that means for their diet, compared to 54% in last year’s survey.

People expect to gain 8 pounds before the end of the year!…

In fact, 50% of respondents admitted to having eaten so much during the end-of-year season that they’ve had to undo a button on their pants or loosen a belt — and 35% have even eaten until they felt sick or full to bursting.

Not only that, but respondents have also eaten more than three meals in a day or more than one dessert at a meal and many have eaten more than one of the same meal in a day.

Results from the survey revealed two-thirds of respondents use the end of the year to postpone being healthy which is a 24% increase from the previous year.

When it comes to gaining weight, 78% of respondents admit they gained weight last year, and 38% are still carrying some of those extra holiday pounds from 2022.

Despite leaning into temptation at the end of the year, 68% of respondents are confident they’ll have healthy habits in the new year.

And it’ll take an average of about 19 days to get back on track with their healthy habits, or to start new ones.

As part of this, 47% are planning to make a New Year’s resolution for 2024. This compares to 32% who planned to make a resolution for 2023.

AT THE END OF THE YEAR, PEOPLE HAVE . . .

Eaten more than one of the same meal in a day — 59%

Eaten so much they’ve had to undo a button on their pants or loosen a belt — 50%

Eaten more than three meals in a day — 47%

Eaten more than one dessert at a meal — 42%

Eaten until they felt sick, unwell or full to bursting — 35%

TOP RESOLUTIONS FOR 2024