Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

How To Prevent Weight Gain During The Holidays

Food for thought!

By Kool Eats

Prunes may be the secret!

Researchers from the University of Liverpool discovered that eating more prunes helped a group of dieters control their appetite better, consume fewer calories, and even lose slightly more weight than people choosing others snacks during a 12-week test.

 

 

Related: We Deserve To Indulge Over The Holidays, But It Comes with a Price…

 

 

A recent poll found that Americans expect to gain eight pounds during the holiday season. Although prunes have a reputation of being a snack people only choose to relieve constipation, researchers say putting out a bowl at your next holiday party may cure you of festive overeating.

 

Related posts

This Trendy Drink Has More Calories Than A Big Mac

How Much Coffee Is The Perfect Amount And What Happens If You Drink Too Much!

MCDONALD’S WILL SELL EGG MCMUFFINS FOR THEIR ORIGINAL PRICE TO MARK THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY