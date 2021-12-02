How To Prevent Weight Gain During The Holidays

Prunes may be the secret!

Researchers from the University of Liverpool discovered that eating more prunes helped a group of dieters control their appetite better, consume fewer calories, and even lose slightly more weight than people choosing others snacks during a 12-week test.

Related: We Deserve To Indulge Over The Holidays, But It Comes with a Price…

A recent poll found that Americans expect to gain eight pounds during the holiday season. Although prunes have a reputation of being a snack people only choose to relieve constipation, researchers say putting out a bowl at your next holiday party may cure you of festive overeating.