This Is Our Favourite TV Mom!

Family Guy’s Lois Griffin has been voted the nation’s favourite mom – beating Katy Perry, Beyonce and even Michelle Obama.

Ahead of this Mother’s Day, the top 50 moms were voted for in a poll of 2,000 adults which found Serena Williams, Morticia Addams and soon-to-be mom-of-two, Rihanna, also making the list.

Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore and Goldie Hawn were also among the well-known names on the list.

Honourable mention to Moira Rose!

Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Carol Brady from The Brady Bunch were voted in the top 20 most iconic moms of all time.

When it comes to feeling inspired by famous mothers, a sense of humour, a general outlook on life and parenting styles were cited as the top reasons for this.

When asked what makes a good mom, 41% said it was their ability to multi-task while 46% said being supportive was key to successful parenting.

More than four in 10 (43%) claim their mom is one of their best friends and 42% label them as their role model.

Encouragingly, 60% say their relationship with their mom improved with age and 55% report some of their fondest memories from adulthood are time spend with their mother.

FAVORITE MOMS