This Is The Best Age To Start Your Own Business!

A new survey reveals that four in ten people are dreaming of taking the plunge and starting their own business!

A poll of 2,000 adults found 16 percent daydream about being their own boss daily.

And a whopping 84 percent admire those who have started up their own independent enterprise, citing their drive, passion and creativity as admirable attributes.

The research found bookshops topped the list of the top 10 dream businesses people would like to own.

Cafes, fashion boutiques, restaurants and pubs also made up the top five.

People are tempted to go it alone with the prospect of having more independence and being able to pursue a passion.

TOP 10 DREAM BUSINESSES PEOPLE WOULD LIKE TO OWN!