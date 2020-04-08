Listen Live

There is a New Canadian Movement to Support Local Restaurants

Making every Wednesday, Takeout Day

By Darryl on the Drive

Canada Takeout has created a new movement to support local restaurants in communities across the Country.

Canada’s Great Kitchen Party – Home Edition will host an epic variety show on Facebook live at 8 p.m. EST on April 15 in partnership with Canada Takeout. It will feature musical entertainment from Canada’s top talent and celebrated athletes. Headliners will include Jim Cuddy, Alan Doyle, Ed Robertson, Barney Bentall and Tom Cochrane.

Friends and family can enjoy dinner and a concert together virtually and do their part to help restaurants on #TakeoutDay.

Takeout Day, is set to begin with a nationwide kickoff starting Wednesday, April 15th.

For a one night break from cooking, this is an excellent way to treat yourself and assist a local restaurant through the most challenging time.

You can also purchase a Gift Card of any amount and directly support a local business of your choice.  Redeem your gift card at the local establishment once things turn back to normal. Your purchase will help local businesses survive this period of reduced traffic.

