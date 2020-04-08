Nudists Facing Charges For Not Wear A Face Mask In The Czech

Local authorities say. the message is clear: Protective face-masks have to be worn at all times in public, and no exception will be tolerated.

Having said that, some nudists were sunbathing without protective gear near a spa resort area, in the Pardubice region, Czech police were called to the scene to reprimand those violating the order…

In case you were wondering? Sunbathing nude or otherwise is allowed but there were a couple of rules that the nudists broke.

The group was charge with gathering in a group of more than two people and the obligation to wear face-masks in public…

